Kanpur's must-try vegetarian breakfasts
What's the story
Kanpur, the bustling city of Uttar Pradesh, has a lot to offer when it comes to delicious and energizing breakfast options.
From its rich culinary heritage, the city offers a wide array of vegetarian dishes to choose from.
Be a local or a visitor, you can't resist exploring these breakfast items.
Here are some popular breakfast choices in Kanpur that'll promise you an energy boost.
Spicy delight
Flavorsome kachori sabzi
Kachori sabzi is a staple breakfast item in Kanpur.
This dish consists of deep-fried bread filled with spicy lentil paste, served with a side of flavorful potato curry.
The combination is both filling and satisfying, making it an ideal choice for those looking for something hearty.
Often accompanied by tangy pickles or chutneys, this meal is perfect for anyone who enjoys bold flavors.
Light & nutritious
Refreshing poha
Poha is another popular breakfast option in Kanpur, which is light yet nutritious.
Prepared with flattened rice along with mustard seeds, turmeric, onions, and peas, it provides an amazing combination of textures and flavors.
Drizzled with fresh coriander leaves and lemon juice for an extra zing, poha is just amazing for anyone looking for a healthy yet delicious breakfast.
Sweet indulgence
Crispy jalebi & rabri combo
Another irresistible option for the sweet-toothed is the combination of jalebi and rabri.
Jalebi is made from deep-fried spirals dipped in sugar syrup while rabri is thickened milk flavored with cardamom and saffron.
Together, they make an indulgent treat balancing sweetness with richness—something you must try when in Kanpur.
Classic favorite
Savory aloo puri
Aloo puri continues to be one of the most adored traditional breakfasts across North India (Kanpur included) for its simplicity yet satisfying nature.
It features primarily puffed puris served alongside spiced potato curry, which brings depth with aromatic spices such as cumin seeds or garam masala powder.
This classic favorite never disappoints at providing satisfaction, each time!