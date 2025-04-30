5 delightful spinach recipes to try
What's the story
Spinach is one of those leafy greens that can be used in a number of dishes, providing fresh flavors and nutrition.
Whether you are looking to make your meals green or simply want to try something new, spinach makes a great base for several recipes.
Here are five delightful spinach recipes that will help you explore fresh flavors and enjoy this nutritious vegetable in different avatars.
Pasta delight
Spinach and ricotta stuffed shells
Spinach and ricotta stuffed shells are a delicious way to enjoy pasta with a healthy twist.
The creamy ricotta cheese goes perfectly with the earthy flavor of spinach to create a filling that is both satisfying and nutritious.
This dish can be made by stuffing the cooked pasta shells with the spinach-ricotta mixture, topping them with tomato sauce, and baking till bubbly.
It's perfect for family dinners or gatherings.
Warm comfort
Creamy spinach soup
Creamy spinach soup is just what you need on those chilly days when all you want is something warm and comforting.
Blending together cooked spinach with some vegetable broth, onions, garlic, and cream or milk alternatives for richness, this soup gives you a smooth texture loaded with flavor.
Top it with croutons or fresh herbs for an added touch of freshness before serving.
Fresh twist
Spinach pesto pasta
Spinach pesto pasta is an exciting alternative to the traditional basil pesto dishes.
By blending fresh spinach leaves with nuts (like walnuts or pine nuts), garlic, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese (or its vegan substitute), you create a vibrant green sauce that's full of flavor without being overpowering to the palate.
Toss it over your favorite pasta shape for an easy yet impressive meal option.
Savory pie
Spinach quiche
A savory pie like spinach quiche, uses simple ingredients but delivers big on taste.
With its flaky crust filled generously using sauteed onions mixed alongside chopped fresh leaves mixed together within eggs plus cheese (or dairy-free options), this dish works well as breakfast fare but also doubles up nicely during brunches too.
Sweet contrast
Spinach salad with strawberries
If you prefer lighter, nutrient-rich meals, try a refreshing salad featuring baby leaf greens, juicy strawberries, almonds, and feta crumbles.
A drizzle of balsamic vinaigrette adds a sweet-tangy contrast that elevates every bite.