Top 5 vegetarian street breakfasts from around the world
What's the story
Street food markets around the world offer a plethora of vegetarian breakfasts, steeped in culture and flavor.
These dishes, ranging from savory pancakes to hearty rice meals, provide vegetarians with a range of diverse and fulfilling options.
Celebrating the diversity of plant-based cuisine, here are five global market breakfasts that showcase local culinary traditions with simple, yet flavorful meals.
Indian delight
Masala dosa in India
A South Indian breakfast staple, masala dosa can be found in street markets across the country.
The dish comprises a thin, crispy crepe made of fermented rice and lentil batter, stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes.
Usually served with coconut chutney and sambar, masala dosa is a perfect blend of taste and texture.
It's filling and also a good source of carbs and proteins, making it a perfect start to the day.
Venezuelan staple
Arepas in Venezuela
Arepas are cornmeal cakes often relished for breakfast in Venezuela's busy street markets.
These round patties can be grilled or fried till golden brown and then cut open to stuff them with different ingredients like cheese or avocado.
Arepas are versatile as they can be made according to one's liking while providing necessary nutrients from cornmeal.
They are usually served with fresh fruit juices for a refreshing morning meal.
Chinese pancake
Jianbing in China
Jianbing, a classic among China's street breakfasts, has a savory pancake topped with scallions, coriander, hoisin sauce, and crispy wonton strips or tofu skin.
The combination of these ingredients on a hot griddle gives a unique taste and texture.
It's a tempting option if you want to have a hearty vegetarian meal while on the go.
Spicy treat
Chole bhature in India
Chole bhature is yet another popular vegetarian breakfast option that is ubiquitous across Indian street stalls across the country.
It mainly comprises spicy chickpeas cooked with fluffy, deep-fried bread called bhatura.
The combination comes together in an explosion taste buds will love due to its rich spices added during the preparation process, including cumin seeds, turmeric powder, etc, giving each bite a unique flavor profile unlike anything else you might have tried before now.
Corn delight
Tamales de elote in Mexico
Tamales de elote, a traditional Mexican cuisine, are served fresh in markets across the country.
Made from sweetcorn kernels and masa dough, these are wrapped in corn husks and steamed.
The outcome is a soft, moist texture with natural sweetness, optionally enhanced with cinnamon sugar.
This dish is a must-try for anyone looking to satisfy their hunger with a taste of Mexican tradition.