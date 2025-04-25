From parathas to poha: Discover India's top street breakfast destinations
What's the story
India's street breakfasts highlight a myriad of flavors, just like its rich culinary culture.
Every region has its own specialties, from Delhi's parathas to the vibrant offerings of Mumbai.
Affordable and rich in local tradition, these dishes are loved for their taste and easy access. They turn into a staple for both locals and visitors alike.
North Delight
Parathas in Delhi
Delhi's Paranthe Wali Gali is renowned for its stuffed parathas, a hit among breakfast aficionados.
The flatbreads, stuffed with potatoes, paneer, or radish, are served with curd or pickles.
They cost between ₹50-₹100 depending on the stuffing.
Their crispy shell and rich stuffing make them a popular choice in the capital.
Central favorite
Poha in Indore
No Indore street food diary is complete without poha, a light but filling dish prepared from flattened rice.
Topped with sev and served with jalebi, this sweet-salty breakfast meal is hard to resist.
Sarafa Bazaar is one of the best places to taste real Indori poha for a budgeted amount of ₹30 per plate.
Its simplicity and distinctive flavors make it an integral part of central Indian cuisine.
Southern staple
Idli in Chennai
Chennai serves idli as its quintessential breakfast item, soft and fluffy as a cloud.
Generally served with coconut chutney and sambar, idlis are steamed rice cakes that give you a healthy kickstart.
Marina Beach area has stalls where you can relish this dish for about ₹20 per serving.
Its mildly flavored taste with spicy accompaniments creates a pleasant balance that appeals widely across different palates.
Western Treat
Kachori in Jaipur
Jaipur's kachoris, deep-fried pastries stuffed with spiced lentils/peas, make for the perfect morning snack.
Accompanied by tamarind chutney or yogurt dip, they're available from side streets like Rawat Mishthan Bhandar near Sindhi Camp Bus Stand.
Priced between ₹40-₹60 each, depending on size, they're a favorite among locals and tourists looking for authentic culinary experiences in Rajasthan's capital.