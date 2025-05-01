Leftover mashed potatoes? Try these 5 recipes
Leftover mashed potatoes can be one of the most versatile kitchen ingredients. Instead of letting them go to waste, transform them into new dishes.
These ideas help you reduce food waste and refresh a classic side.
They're perfect for quick snacks or meal additions, inspiring you to use your leftovers creatively.
Potato pancakes
Make crispy potato pancakes
Transform leftover mashed potatoes into crispy pancakes by mixing them with flour and seasoning.
Shape the mixture into small patties and fry them till golden brown on both sides.
These pancakes are perfect as a breakfast option or as a savory snack during the day.
You can serve them with sour cream or applesauce for added flavor.
Cheesy bites
Create cheesy potato bites
Combine mashed potatoes with shredded cheese, and form small balls from the mixture.
Bake these cheesy bites in the oven until they are golden and crispy on the outside.
They make an excellent appetizer for gatherings or parties, offering a delightful combination of creamy potato and melted cheese.
Potato soup
Whip up creamy potato soup
Use leftover mashed potatoes as a base for creamy soup by mixing vegetable broth, milk, and seasonings, like garlic powder and pepper, with it.
Simmer until heated through, then blend until smooth for a comforting bowl of soup that is filling and flavorful at the same time.
This is the best way to enjoy mashed potatoes in liquid form.
Gnocchi
Prepare fluffy gnocchi
Transform your leftover mashed potatoes into fluffy gnocchi by mixing them with flour to form dough.
Roll it out, cut it into pieces, and boil till they float to the surface.
Serve these tender dumplings with tomato sauce or pesto for an Italian-inspired meal that makes use of what you already have at home.
Shepherd's pie
Bake savory shepherd's pie
Layer leftover mashed potatoes over cooked vegetables like peas and carrots in a baking dish to make shepherd's pie.
Top it off with grated cheese before baking it till bubbly and golden brown on top.
This hearty dish is perfect for dinner when you're looking for something warm yet simple with ingredients from the previous meal.