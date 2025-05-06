What's the story

Desert stargazing presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the night sky at its purest.

The Sahara Desert, with its expansive open lands and little to no light pollution, makes for the perfect place for such a heavenly experience.

One can get unobstructed views of constellations, planets, and even the Milky Way.

Here's all about stargazing in the Sahara, and why it's an unforgettable adventure.