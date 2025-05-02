5 amazing thermal springs you must experience
What's the story
Thermal springs provide a natural retreat to relax and rejuvenate.
These geothermal marvels are found all over the world, each offering a unique experience in an exquisite setting.
From mineral-rich hot waters to mind-blowing scenery, thermal springs are a must-visit for anyone looking to unwind.
Here, we take a look at some of the most amazing thermal springs around the world.
Icelandic retreat
Blue Lagoon in Iceland
The Blue Lagoon is Iceland's most famous attraction.
Nestled in a lava field near Reykjavik, the geothermal spa is famed for its milky-blue, mineral-rich waters (silica and sulfur).
The average water temperature hovers around 37 degrees Celsius to 39 degrees Celsius, making it ideal for soaking all year round.
You can enjoy different treatments, all while being surrounded by volcanic Iceland's stark beauty.
Turkish Marvel
Pamukkale thermal pools in Turkey
Pamukkale, which means cotton castle in Turkish, is famous for its terraces of white travertine with warm, mineral-rich waters.
Situated in southwestern Turkey, the pools have served as a spa since ancient times.
The calcium deposits form a surreal landscape that draws travelers from across the globe.
Bathing here provides both relaxation and a chance to visit neighboring ancient ruins.
Balinese Oasis
Banjar Hot Springs in Bali
Nestled amid lush tropical gardens, Banjar Hot Springs is located on Bali's northern coast.
The hot spring water flows through stone-carved dragon mouths into three main pools, which are maintained at temperatures between 38 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius.
Famous for its therapeutic properties, owing to the high sulfur content, this tranquil spot offers the perfect escape from Bali's bustling tourist spots.
Kiwi Experience
Rotorua hot springs in New Zealand
Rotorua is known for its geothermal activity and has plenty of hot springs throughout the region.
Visitors can either opt for natural bushland settings or more developed spa facilities with different temperatures and mineral composition.
These serve different tastes and needs while offering views over Lake Rotorua or the surrounding forests.
Chilean escape
Termas de Puritama in Chile
At 3,500 meters above sea level in Atacama Desert, Termas de Puritama has eight thermal pools.
Heated by underground volcanic activity, the hot springs maintain temperatures of 28°C -31°C.
Perfect for unwinding after an adventure, tourists dip in the waters after exploring nearby attractions such as Valle de la Luna or seeing El Tatio Geysers at sunrise.