What's the story

Nestled in the Indian Himalayas, Spiti Valley offers a perfect blend of adventure and tranquility.

Famous for its rugged terrain and stunning landscapes, it is a paradise for travelers looking for an offbeat experience.

The roads to Spiti are as thrilling as they are scenic, ensuring an unforgettable journey through one of India's most remote regions.

Here's all you need to know about exploring Spiti Valley by road.