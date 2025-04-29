Unexplored trekking spots in Maharashtra: A list
What's the story
Maharashtra, a state famous for its varied terrains, has a lot of trekking options that are still untouched.
These hidden gems are perfect for trekkers who want to explore something away from the regular crowded paths.
From lush green hills to calm valleys, these places guarantee fun and peace.
Here are some of those off-beat trekking destinations that you can add to your travel list for an unforgettable Maharashtra experience.
Kalsubai
Kalsubai Peak: The highest point
Kalsubai Peak is the highest point in Maharashtra, with an elevation of 1,646 meters. The peak is situated in the Western Ghats and offers awe-inspiring views of the surrounding landscape.
This moderately challenging trek takes about three-four hours to reach the summit. Trekkers are rewarded with panoramic views and a sense of accomplishment upon reaching the top.
Harishchandragad
Harishchandragad Fort: A historical trek
If you want to go trekking at a place that is popular but not too crowded, opt for Harishchandragad Fort.
This trek is not only historically significant but also extremely beautiful.
Located 1,424 meters above sea level, this trek has ancient caves and temples on the way.
The best part is Konkan Kada, the cliff that offers a breathtaking view of the valley below.
Bhimashankar
Bhimashankar: A wildlife sanctuary trek
The Bhimashankar trek takes you through dense forests, a part of a wildlife sanctuary that is home to leopards, giant squirrels and a number of other species.
This moderate-level trek takes you to a beautiful place located atop the Sahyadri hills at about 1,035 meters above sea level.
It's perfect for nature lovers looking for adventure as well as peace and quiet.
Sandhan Valley
Sandhan Valley: The valley of shadows
Known as the Valley of Shadows, Sandhan Valley has a unique trekking experience to offer.
The canyon-like formation presents thrilling challenges like rappelling down rock patches, with towering cliffs on either side.
Located near Bhandardara region in Ahmednagar district, it's ideal for those seeking something other than traditional treks.
Rajmachi
Rajmachi Fort: A scenic night trek
Rajmachi Fort comprises two fortifications - Shrivardhan Balekilla and Manaranjan Balekilla - surrounded by dense greenery between the Lonavala-Khandala area, making it a perfect destination, particularly during the monsoon season.
Waterfalls dot the vicinity, adding to the magic, while night treks provide mesmerizing stargazing opportunities under open skies.
This makes the experience a whole lot better without being too taxing, ideal even for novices alike!