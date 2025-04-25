Andaman in 7 days: The itinerary you've been looking for
What's the story
The Andaman Islands are the perfect amalgamation of pristine beaches, colorful marine life, and lush greenery.
This seven-day guide is for travelers looking to discover the islands by hopping from one island to another and snorkeling.
With pristine waters and diverse ecosystems, the Andamans make the perfect destination for underwater adventures.
This guide will help you plan your trip across these beautiful islands, making the most of your time in this tropical paradise.
Havelock
Exploring Havelock Island
Havelock Island is famous for its gorgeous beaches and superb snorkeling sites. Radhanagar Beach with its white sands and turquoise waters is a must-visit.
For those into snorkeling, Elephant Beach features colorful coral reefs full of marine life.
The island also offers a chance to kayak through mangroves or just chill by the shore.
Neil
Discovering Neil Island
Neil Island is all about peace and picturesque beauty. Bharatpur Beach has shallow waters with colorful fishes swimming around, so it's ideal for snorkeling.
Laxmanpur Beach has spectacular sunsets, which are a must-see after a day spent on exploration.
The island can be explored easily by a bicycle or on foot, thanks to its small size.
Ross
Venturing to Ross Island
Ross Island is historically significant, as it served as the administrative headquarters during British rule in India.
Today, you can visit the ruins engulfed in lush greenery and see deer wandering freely.
The island's glorious past, along with its peaceful surroundings, makes it an interesting halt in your itinerary.
North Bay
Snorkeling at North Bay Island
North Bay Island is famous for its underwater treasures, visible even from above water. This is because of crystal-clear visibility conditions here year-round.
Snorkelers will find themselves immersed among schools upon schools, swimming alongside them while exploring coral gardens below surface level. This experience is truly unforgettable.