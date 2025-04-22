5 wildlife safaris you must experience
What's the story
While Africa is famous for its wildlife safaris, there are other places across the globe where you can enjoy an exhilarating rendezvous with nature.
These safaris offer unique experiences and get you up, close and personal with diverse ecosystems and wildlife.
From India's dense jungles to Australia's massive landscapes, these adventures will promise you unforgettable moments in the wild.
Here are five wildlife safaris outside Africa offering untamed adventures for nature lovers.
Ranthambore
India's Ranthambore National Park
India's Ranthambore National Park is renowned for its Bengal tiger population.
Situated in Rajasthan, the park provides an opportunity to witness these majestic creatures in their natural habitat.
The park is also home to leopards, sloth bears, and several species of birds.
Visitors can discover the park on guided jeep safaris. They offer an opportunity to learn about conservation efforts while soaking in breathtaking views of ancient ruins strewn across the landscape.
Kangaroo Island
Australia's Kangaroo Island
Kangaroo Island in Australia is a wildlife lover's dream come true. It has kangaroos, koalas, and sea lions, and you can find all of them here.
The protected areas on the island offer guided tours to see them closely without disturbing their habitat.
It also offers stunning coastal views and amazing rock formations, making it an unforgettable place for a safari.
Pantanal
Brazil's Pantanal wetlands
The Pantanal wetlands in Brazil are among the world's largest tropical wetland areas. The region is home to jaguars, capybaras, caimans, and hundreds of bird species.
Safari tours usually involve boat rides along rivers where travelers can witness these animals thriving in their aquatic environment.
The best time to visit is during the dry season when wildlife congregates around water sources, making sightings frequent.
Yala
Sri Lanka's Yala National Park
Yala National Park in Sri Lanka promises an exhilarating safari with its rich biodiversity.
With one of the highest leopard densities in the world, you're likely to spot these elusive cats.
Here along with elephants, you can see them roam freely across open plains or bathe near waterholes on hot afternoons.
Under tropical sun rays filtering through lush greenery above, them all around you as far as the eye can see!
Corcovado
Costa Rica's Corcovado National Park
Corcovado National Park on Costa Rica's Osa Peninsula has the most amazing biodiversity in dense rainforests.
The forests are alive with everything from tapirs roaming under towering trees to howler monkeys swinging overhead.
Scarlet macaws swoop past and brightly-hued toucans sit high above ground, witnessing it all unfold beneath them.
Amid sounds reverberating through jungle canopy, a symphony like nowhere else on Earth is created!