Beyond salads: 5 surprising uses for cucumbers
What's the story
We all associate cucumbers with salads, but the humble vegetable can do so much more than just being a salad ingredient.
The refreshing vegetable can be used in so many different ways, you would be surprised.
From beauty routines to cleaning of house, cucumbers can solve your problems in the most cost-effective and natural way.
Here are five unique uses of cucumbers.
Skin care
Natural skin soother
Due to their high water content, cucumbers are perfect for hydrating and soothing the skin.
When placed as slices on closed eyelids, they can help reduce puffiness around the eyes.
The cooling effect of cucumbers can also relieve sunburns or skin irritations when applied directly on the affected area.
Their natural properties make them a gentle alternative to chemical-laden skincare products.
Freshening up
Odor neutralizer
Cucumbers can also serve as a natural deodorizer at your home.
Keeping cucumber slices in places susceptible to foul smells, like fridges or closets, can neutralize smells without relying on artificial fragrances.
The fresh scent of cucumbers is subtle but can do wonders when it comes to keeping spaces smelling clean and inviting.
Cleaning aid
Household cleaner alternative
The mild acidity of cucumbers makes them the perfect cleaning agent around the house.
Rubbing a slice of cucumber on stainless steel surfaces can remove streaks and give them a shiny finish without any harsh chemicals.
Plus, they can also be used to clean glass surfaces by rubbing cucumber slices over them for a streak-free shine.
Garden helper
Pest deterrent
Cucumbers have compounds that naturally repel certain pests, like ants and slugs, from gardens or homes.
Placing cucumber peels near entry points or garden beds serves as an eco-friendly deterrent, without harming beneficial insects or plants.
Not only does this method protect your garden from unwanted visitors, but it's also an environmentally safe way to do so.
Hair care
Hair conditioner substitute
The moisturizing properties present in cucumbers make an ideal substitute for hair conditioner when mixed into a paste with other natural ingredients like honey or aloe vera gel.
This mixture, before applying onto damp hair after shampooing, nourishes strands while lending shine.
It does so without any synthetic additives that are typically found in commercial conditioners today at stores around the world.