Off the beaten path: Must-see trails in the Appalachian Mountains
The Appalachian Mountains present a sprawling network of trails ideal for backpacking aficionados.
These trails allow an opportunity to explore the beauty of nature and bask in the stillness of the wild.
From thick forests to open meadows, the Appalachian Mountains guarantee an experience of a lifetime for those willing to go off the beaten path.
Here are some hidden trails worth exploring along with tips to make the most of your backpacking adventure.
Benton Mackaye
Exploring the Benton Mackaye Trail
The Benton MacKaye Trail covers over 300 miles across Georgia, Tennessee, and North Carolina. It is a less crowded option when compared to its more popular cousin the Appalachian Trail.
Hikers will be greeted with breathtaking views of mountains and valleys as they walk through diverse terrains.
Although the trail is well-marked, it needs careful planning considering its remote parts.
Perfect for those who want solitude and a stronger connection with nature.
Triple Crown
Discovering Virginia's Triple Crown
Virginia's Triple Crown includes three of the most iconic hikes: Dragon's Tooth, McAfee Knob, and Tinker Cliffs.
Each one has its own geological features and breathtaking vistas to offer.
Dragon's Tooth is famous for its rugged rock formations, McAfee Knob for panoramic views, and Tinker Cliffs for dramatic cliffside paths.
While finishing all three in one trip is difficult, it's worth it for experienced hikers wishing to test their skills.
Dolly Sods
Venturing into Dolly Sods Wilderness
Located in West Virginia, Dolly Sods Wilderness is famous for its northern tundra-like ecosystem.
The region has open meadows, rocky outcrops, and thick forests rich in wildlife like deer and black bears (rarely sighted).
The trails range from the easy strolls of Red Creek Trail to the tough treks of Bear Rocks Trail, with breathtaking views across rolling hillsides.
Hundred-Mile Wilderness
Navigating Maine's Hundred-Mile Wilderness
Maine's Hundred-Mile Wilderness provides a truly remote hiking experience, where you can only go on foot or via canoe.
During summer, when the water levels permit, hikers can restock supplies at Monson village before proceeding north towards Baxter State Park.
This trek challenges and rewards you with the breathtaking natural beauty, creating memories you would cherish and inspiring the adventures to come.