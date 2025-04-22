What's the story

The Appalachian Mountains present a sprawling network of trails ideal for backpacking aficionados.

These trails allow an opportunity to explore the beauty of nature and bask in the stillness of the wild.

From thick forests to open meadows, the Appalachian Mountains guarantee an experience of a lifetime for those willing to go off the beaten path.

Here are some hidden trails worth exploring along with tips to make the most of your backpacking adventure.