What's the story

Romania is home to some of the most enchanting forests in Europe, and exploring them will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for nature enthusiasts.

Guided hiking expeditions make for an excellent opportunity to explore the lush landscapes, rich with biodiversity and history.

From Carpathian Mountains to ancient woodlands of Transylvania, every forest has its own story to tell.

Plus, these guided tours ensure safety and enhance your understanding of the region's natural wonders.