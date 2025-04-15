Exploring Europe? Don't miss these hidden art havens
What's the story
Europe is dotted with so many quaint towns, each with inspiring murals, that you won't know which ones to head to first.
The towns offer a chance to discover vibrant street art, which narrates the stories of local history and traditions.
From colorful depictions on walls to intricate designs on the buildings, murals add character and charm to the towns.
Here are some.
Ghent murals
Vibrant murals in Ghent, Belgium
Ghent is famous for its dynamic street art scene, with murals dotting the city.
The Werregarenstraat, aka Graffiti Street, is a popular area where artists let their creativity run wild.
The city even promotes this form of expression by giving artists free rein to paint in designated areas.
One can either take guided tours or venture out themselves to see the different styles and themes depicted in Ghent's murals.
Lisbon art
Colorful art in Lisbon, Portugal
Lisbon's streets are decorated with beautiful colorful murals that showcase its rich culture heritage.
Particularly famous for its vibrant street art scene, the Bairro Alto district is a haven for art lovers.
Artists use walls as canvases to depict social issues and the history through their work.
A walk through the Lisbon streets is an explosion of colors and patterns that define Portuguese life.
Bristol Narratives
Historical narratives in Bristol, England
Bristol is known for its stunning street art, often with a historical context.
Every year, the city's Upfest festival draws artists from across the globe who leave their mark on the city.
Many murals showcase Bristol's past or make statements about modern-day issues, making them not just beautiful but also insightful.
Valparaíso expressions
Artistic expressions in Valparaiso, Chile
Although Valparaiso isn't in Europe, it deserves a mention for its incredible mural scene, which can easily rival European counterparts (those across Spain or Italy).
This coastal town has gorgeous pieces of art covering whole buildings on winding streets climbing up steep hillsides, with views of the Pacific Ocean below.
Truly breathtaking sights await anyone adventurous enough to come here themselves to experience what makes this place so amazing among other destinations worldwide.