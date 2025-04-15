What's the story

Switzerland is famous for its breathtaking landscapes and well-trodden paths, but beyond the common routes, hidden trails await unique adventures.

These lesser-known paths allow you to explore Switzerland's diversity, from lush valleys to rugged mountains.

If you are looking for an unforgettable experience off the beaten track, these trails will offer both challenge and beauty.

Here are five unexpected Swiss trails that will enchant any adventurous traveler.