Sky biking 101: Your guide to a thrilling adventure
What's the story
The best of both worlds- cycling thrills and stunning views.
You can enjoy both by sky biking where you pedal on bikes suspended on cables high above the ground.
The activity ensures panoramic views and an adrenaline rush from the height.
It's fast becoming the favorite of those who want to explore the nature in a new, exciting way.
Gear up
Equipment and safety measures
As sky biking is not a regular activity, you'll be provided with necessary gear to stay safe and comfortable.
Riders are given harnesses, helmets, and specially designed bikes that are firmly tied to cables.
Safety precautions include regular maintenance checks on all equipment and detailed briefings for participants before they take off on their ride.
These measures help reduce risks and focus on fun.
Scenic spots
Popular locations for sky biking
Several places across the globe provide sky biking facilities over beautiful sceneries.
Mountainous terrains, dense forests, and vast valleys make for perfect backdrops for this activity.
Areas in Southeast Asia, South America, and parts of Europe are some popular sky biking destinations where the natural beauty amps the thrill of sky biking.
Fitness check
Physical requirements for participants
While sky biking is open to most, certain physical requirements need to be fulfilled to ensure safety.
Participants should be somewhat fit as they have to pedal while balancing at heights.
Weight limits may also apply owing to equipment specifications.
It is recommended that people with health concerns or fear of heights consult professionals before participating.
First ride tips
Tips for first-time sky bikers
For first-timers, we suggest starting with shorter routes to get a hang of it before going on longer rides.
Wear comfortable clothes that suit outdoor activities, and closed-toe shoes for a better grip on pedals.
Pay attention during safety briefings to ensure you understand the procedures, which goes a long way to make your experience enjoyable without any stress or worry about mishaps in this thrilling adventure sport.