What's the story

Crete, the largest of the Greek islands, is famous for its rich history and cultural heritage. Out of its many traditions, pottery-making is one of the most significant crafts that have been passed down generations.

This ancient art form not only reflects the island's history but also the skill and creativity of its artisans.

Exploring traditional pottery-making in Crete gives a unique insight into the island's past and present craftsmanship.