Mountain biking 101: Top trails to explore
What's the story
Mountain biking is one of the most exhilarating ways to explore the great outdoors. The adventure of riding across different terrains is unbeatable.
Surprising trails, surprise you with where they take you and how well they test your skills.
Here are some intriguing paths that offer a unique biking experience, from rugged landscapes to picturesque settings.
Trail 1
Discover the Camino de Santiago
Known for its historical significance and scenic beauty, the Camino de Santiago is a spectacular ride.
Though it is mostly a walking route, portions of this trail are accessible to mountain bikers.
The diverse terrain presents both climbing challenges and exhilarating descents through beautiful villages and lush countryside.
This trail allows you to explore the region's cultural richness on an adventurous ride.
Trail 2
Explore Japan's Kumano Kodo routes
Japan's Kumano Kodo routes also surprise mountain bikers looking to explore a culturally rich landscape.
These ancient pilgrimage paths snake through thick forests and offer stunning views of mountains, rivers, etc., on the way.
The trails' difficulty varies, making them ideal for novice as well as seasoned riders looking for an unusual biking experience.
Trail 3
Ride through India's Western Ghats
India's Western Ghats come as an unexpected but thrilling option for mountain bikers.
Famous for their biodiversity, these hills have several trails starting from easy rides to tougher ones winding through dense forests and tea plantations.
The captivating natural beauty and the presence of diverse wildlife make it an exciting destination for those willing to explore new terrains on the two wheels.
Trail 4
Experience Portugal's Rota Vicentina
Portugal's Rota Vicentina is another hidden gem that offers fantastic opportunities for mountain biking enthusiasts.
The network of paths runs along the stunning coastline, providing breathtaking ocean views along with rugged cliffs and sandy beaches.
With sections suitable for all skill levels, it allows the riders to enjoy leisurely rides as well as more demanding challenges amidst beautiful scenery.