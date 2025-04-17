What's the story

Creating a pleasant-smelling home is important, but ensuring air fresheners are safe for pets is imperative.

Many commercial products contain chemicals that can be harmful to dogs.

Luckily, it's pretty easy and inexpensive to make your own dog-safe air fresheners using natural ingredients.

Here's a look at how you can craft these fresheners at home, keeping your furry friends safe while your living space smells delightful.