Most scenic waterfall destinations to explore
Waterfalls combine the best of nature and adventure, which is what makes them perfect swimming spots.
Around the world, there are so many waterfalls that not just provide breathtaking views, but also rejuvenating swimming experiences.
From the verdant terrains of South America to the peaceful locales of Asia, these waterfall swimming spots are ideal places for wanderers who want to relax and explore at the same time.
Iguazu Falls
Iguazu Falls: A natural wonder
Situated on the border of Argentina and Brazil, Iguazu Falls is among the largest waterfall systems in the world.
Spread across nearly three kilometers, its 270+ individual falls make for breathtaking views and plenty of swimming opportunities (in designated areas, of course).
The surrounding rainforest makes it even more alluring, serving as a habitat for diverse wildlife.
Visitors can explore different trails and take boat rides that'll bring them near this magnificent natural wonder.
Kuang Si Falls
Kuang Si Falls: A turquoise paradise
Located near Luang Prabang in Laos, Kuang Si Falls is famous for its stunning turquoise pools.
The multi-tiered waterfall tumbles down limestone formations into a number of inviting pools ideal for a swim.
Fringed by lush greenery, it makes for a peaceful getaway from the hustle and bustle of city life.
Visitors can also discover nearby hiking trails or check out the bear sanctuary near the park.
Plitvice Lakes
Plitvice Lakes National Park: A scenic retreat
In Croatia's Plitvice Lakes National Park, an enchanting series of cascading lakes connected by waterfalls awaits.
Although swimming is restricted within most parts of this UNESCO World Heritage site to keep it pristine, designated areas let visitors take a dip in the stunning scenery.
The park has 16 terraced lakes, with distinct colors (from azure blue to green) due to mineral deposits.
Havasu Falls
Havasu Falls: An oasis in Arizona
Nestled in Arizona's Grand Canyon region is Havasu Falls—a hidden gem famous for its bright blue-green waters set against red rock cliffsides.
The secluded oasis, which can only be accessed through hiking trails across the lands of Havasupai Indian Reservation (permit required), treats adventurers with rejuvenating swims under cascading falls, set against stunning desert scenery.