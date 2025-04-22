Honey's medicinal benefits: Separating fact from myth
For centuries, honey has been used in various cultures as a natural remedy.
Its possible medicinal properties have piqued interest (and debate) among health fanatics and researchers alike.
While some swear by its healing capabilities, others wonder whether there's any scientific basis to these claims.
Here's a look at the possible benefits of honey as a medicinal agent, its uses, and the evidence supporting/refuting it.
Antibacterial
Antibacterial properties of honey
Honey has been praised for its antibacterial properties, which can be attributed to the presence of hydrogen peroxide and low pH levels.
These elements create an environment that prevents bacterial growth.
Some studies even suggest that honey can be effective against certain bacteria, making it a potential alternative for treating minor wounds and burns.
However, more research is needed to fully understand its efficacy compared to conventional treatments.
Cough relief
Honey's role in cough relief
Many swear by honey as a natural cough remedy given its soothing texture and sweetness.
Some studies suggest honey may reduce cough frequency and severity in children above one year of age as compared to OTC medications.
The World Health Organization even lists honey as a demulcent, meaning it can relieve irritation in the throat by forming a protective film.
Anti-inflammatory
Potential anti-inflammatory effects
Honey also has antioxidants like flavonoids and phenolic acids, which may add to its anti-inflammatory properties.
These compounds help neutralize free radicals in the body, perhaps reducing inflammation caused by conditions such as arthritis or sore throats.
Although promising, further research would be required to learn just how effective honey really is in treating the inflammation-related ailments.
Digestive health
Impact on digestive health
Some say honey can promote digestive health by encouraging the growth of good gut bacteria (prebiotic properties).
It may also calm gastrointestinal problems such as indigestion or ulcers with its antibacterial action against Helicobacter pylori bacteria associated with stomach ulcers.
Although these claims are backed by some studies, more extensive research is needed before concluding anything about honey's effect on digestion.