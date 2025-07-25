The United States and Israel have slammed French President Emmanuel Macron 's decision to recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations in September. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the move a "slap in the face to the victims of the October 7 attack," referring to Hamas's October 7, 2023, assault on Israel. "The United States strongly rejects...Macron's plan to recognize a Palestinian state... This reckless decision only serves Hamas propaganda and sets back peace," Rubio said.

Political backlash 'Will create another Iranian proxy like Gaza...': Netanyahu Similarly, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said this recognition "rewards terror" and endangers Israel's existence. "A Palestinian state in these conditions would be a launchpad to annihilate Israel—not to live in peace beside it. Let's be clear: the Palestinians do not seek a state alongside Israel; they seek a state instead of Israel," he wrote on X. Israeli Deputy Prime Minister Yariv Levin also criticized the move as "a black mark on French history and a direct aid to terrorism."

Humanitarian concerns France joins 142 other nations recognizing Palestinian statehood France, which has Europe's largest Jewish and Muslim communities, will be the first major Western country to recognize a Palestinian state. It joins 142 other smaller nations. This decision to recognize the state comes amid global concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where Israeli military operations have caused severe conditions and mass starvation. However, Israel denies responsibility for the hunger crisis in Gaza, which France attributes to an Israeli "blockade." Since 2023, Israel has killed over 59,500 Palestinians.

Positive reception Hamas welcomes announcement; urges other nations to follow suit On the other hand, Hamas has welcomed Macron's announcement as a "positive step in the right direction toward doing justice." Senior Palestinian Authority official Hussein al-Sheikh also praised it for showing France's commitment to international law and support for Palestinian rights. The group urged other European nations to follow France's lead. Saudi Arabia also welcomed Macron's announcement, calling it "historic," while Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Harris said it was "the only lasting basis for peace and security."

Global reactions France initially considered the action in June For months, Macron had been leaning toward recognizing a Palestinian state as a way to keep the idea of a two-state solution alive, even if he was under pressure not to do so. France initially considered the action ahead of a United Nations summit that France and Saudi Arabia intended to co-host in June to spell out the framework for a Palestinian state while maintaining Israel's security, per Reuters.