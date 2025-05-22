Israel issues evacuation warning for 14 areas in northern Gaza
What's the story
The Israeli army has issued an evacuation warning for 14 neighborhoods in the northern Gaza Strip, including parts of Beit Lahia and Jabalia, AFP reported.
The warning was announced in an Arabic-language statement, cautioning residents that the army is "operating with intense force in your areas, as terrorist organizations continue their activities and operations."
The army had issued a similar warning for sections of northern Gaza on Wednesday, citing rocket fire.
Escalating conflict
Israel intensifies military operations in Gaza
In the past week, the Israeli army has intensified its military operations in Gaza, claiming a renewed effort to dismantle Hamas.
On Monday, the Israeli military issued an evacuation order for Khan Younis and nearby towns, declaring them "a dangerous combat zone."
Amid the military operations, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the proposal of US President Donald Trump's plan to relocate Gaza's civilians as a condition for ending the conflict "brilliant."
Humanitarian crisis
Gaza territories will be under Israeli security control: PM
"At the end of this move, all of the territories of the Gaza strip will be under Israeli security control and Hamas will be completely defeated," he said.
Netanyahu also stated that he might agree to a "temporary" ceasefire in order to release some of the hostages.
However, he stated that the conflict could only end once a number of conditions were met, many of which Israel has pursued over the course of 19 months since the 7 October attack.
Conditions
Will implement Trump's plan: Netanyahu
The conditions include the release of hostages to Israel, Hamas laying down its weapons and surrendering, its leaders are expelled from Gaza, Gaza is demilitarized and the "Trump plan" is implemented.
"We [will] implement (President) Trump's plan, it is a good plan and makes a difference and it means something very simple, that the residents of Gaza who want to leave can leave," he said.