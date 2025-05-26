Israel and US-backed Gaza aid group's head resigns over 'principles'
What's the story
Jake Wood, the executive director of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), has resigned over concerns that the organization cannot adhere to humanitarian principles.
The GHF was established under an Israeli-initiated plan to distribute aid in Gaza and is backed by the United States.
In his resignation statement, Wood cited inability to uphold "humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence," which he would "not abandon."
Aid distribution
GHF's ambitious aid distribution plan faces criticism
The GHF, headquartered in Geneva since February, aims to distribute 300 million meals in its first 90 days.
However, the United Nations and other traditional aid agencies have refused to partner with the group over concerns of violating "fundamental humanitarian principles" and international law.
The foundation's plans involve using private companies to transport aid into Gaza through so-called secure distribution sites in southern Gaza, instead of the UN and aid groups.
Aid concerns
UN officials warn against GHF's aid distribution plans
GHF's board said that it would begin direct aid delivery from Monday to reach more than one million Palestinians by the end of the week.
But the UN said that the fact that the initial sites were only in southern and central Gaza might be regarded as supporting Israel's stated goal of driving "the entire Gazan population" out of northern Gaza.
In his resignation letter, Wood stated that he worked to build the foundation "as a truly independent humanitarian entity."
Military escalation
Israel intensifies military operations in Gaza
Wood said he was "horrified...at the hunger crisis in Gaza" and was "compelled to do whatever...to help alleviate the suffering."
Israel has ramped up its military operations in Gaza since early May, aiming to dismantle Hamas's military and governing capabilities.
Over the weekend, Israeli airstrikes on a school sheltering displaced people killed at least 20 people.
Despite international pressure to ease aid blockades due to looming famine warnings, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated plans for full control over Gaza.