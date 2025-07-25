Government bans Ullu, ALTT, 22 other platforms for 'objectionable' content

As per the notification accessed by the media on Friday, MIB directed all Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to disable public access to at least 24 such websites. Apart from ULLU and ALTT, platforms like Big Shots App, Desiflix, Boomex, Navarasa Lite, Gulab App, MoodX, Hulchul App, Fugi, Mojflix, Triflicks, and more have been mentioned. These apps have been blocked for promoting and displaying soft pornographic content.

Law

Content violated several provisions under IT Act, BNS

Authorities found that the content was in violation of provisions under the Information Technology Act, 2000 (Sections 67 and 67A), Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. While IT Act's Sections 67 and 67A deal with the publishing/transmission of obscene/sexually explicit material in electronic form, the BNS's Section 294 is concerned with obscene acts and songs. The 1986 Act prohibits indecent representation of women through media.