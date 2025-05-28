Netanyahu says Hamas Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar killed
What's the story
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed during a speech in the Knesset Plenum on Wednesday that Hamas Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar has been killed.
He was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis earlier this month.
The strike reportedly took place on May 13 and targeted an underground tunnel where senior Hamas officials were meeting, violating their usual security protocols.
Leadership void
Sinwar's death leaves a major leadership vacuum in Hamas
Sinwar had taken over as the de facto leader in Gaza after his brother Yahya was killed by Israeli forces in October 2024.
Yahya had masterminded the October 2023 attack on Israel, which sparked the war, and was later named the group's overall head after Israel assassinated his predecessor, Ismail Haniyeh, in Iran.
Body recovered
Sinwar's body found in ruins of Hamas tunnel complex
Arab media had earlier reported that Sinwar's body was found in the ruins of a Hamas tunnel complex five days after it was bombed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
The remains of 10 others, including his aides and Rafah brigade commander Muhammed Shabaneh, were also discovered.
Channel 12 reported that Sinwar made the rare mistake of moving without a defensive "hostage belt" protecting him on May 13.
Intelligence tracking
Israeli intelligence tracked Sinwar, ruled out strikes due to hostages
Israeli intelligence had been tracking Sinwar but ruled out potential strikes due to fears of hostages being present.
A security source told Channel 12, "No risks are taken if there's even a one percent chance that hostages are in the area."
However, during a meeting with senior commanders without his usual escort of hostages on May 13, Israeli Air Force jets were scrambled for an airstrike when it was confirmed no hostages were present.