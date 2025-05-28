What's the story

Scores of children across Europe were conceived using the sperm of a man carrying a rare genetic mutation linked to cancer.

According to Edwige Kasper, a scientist at Rouen University Hospital in France, the donor's sperm was used to conceive at least 67 children from 46 households born between 2008 and 2015.

It has since been linked to brain tumors and Hodgkin lymphoma in 10 of the donor's children.