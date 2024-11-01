Summarize Simplifying... In short Devastating flash floods in Valencia, Spain, linked to climate change, have left communities in ruins, with a rising death toll and significant damage to infrastructure and agriculture.

Criticism is growing over the authorities' handling of the crisis, as survivors struggle to access basic supplies and looting incidents increase.

Amid ongoing recovery efforts, the government is deploying more soldiers and law enforcement, while the Spanish weather agency warns of continued heavy rains.

Flash floods in Spain have killed at least 158 people

Spain grapples with aftermath of deadly flash floods

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:15 pm Nov 01, 202412:15 pm

What's the story Spain is reeling from the aftermath of devastating flash floods that have killed at least 158 people, mostly in the eastern Valencia region. The floods, which struck late Tuesday and early Wednesday, are being termed as Spain's deadliest natural disaster in living memory. The devastation left behind by the floods is similar to that of a tsunami, with survivors mourning their loved ones and salvaging whatever remains from their destroyed homes.

Rescue operations

Widespread destruction and ongoing rescue efforts in Valencia

The floods have devastated several communities in Valencia, a region south of Barcelona on the Mediterranean coast. Streets are now littered with mud, cars piled on top of each other, trees uprooted, and power lines downed. Spain's Transport Minister Oscar Puente confirmed early Thursday that "unfortunately, there are dead people inside some vehicles," as the death toll increased from 95 on Wednesday night.

Climate impact

Climate change linked to Spain's catastrophic floods

Scientists from World Weather Attribution have linked the storm to climate change, noting that human-caused climate change has doubled the likelihood of such extreme weather events. The floods have also caused significant damage to infrastructure and agriculture across southern Spain. Greenhouses and farms known for exporting produce have been ruined by heavy rains. A freak tornado hit Valencia, while a hailstorm damaged cars in Andalusia.

Public outcry

Criticism mounts over authorities' response to crisis

As recovery efforts continue, criticism is growing over the authorities' handling of the crisis. Many survivors are struggling to access basic supplies amid destroyed vehicles and impassable roads. Roughly 150,000 people were without electricity on Wednesday, although power was restored to about half by Thursday. Valencia regional President Carlos Mazon has requested additional assistance from Spain's army for distributing essential goods.

Desperate measures

Looting incidents reported amid crisis in Spain

In response to Mazon's request, the government promised to deploy more soldiers and law enforcement personnel. Meanwhile, incidents of looting have been reported as some residents resorted to taking supplies from abandoned stores due to lack of access to necessities. The Spanish weather agency has issued alerts for continued heavy rains farther north in Castellon and Tarragona regions as well as southwest Cadiz. Prime Minister Sanchez urged residents to stay home and follow official recommendations amidst ongoing recovery efforts.