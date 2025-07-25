Ang Lee's 'Old Gold Mountain' delayed; all we know

Acclaimed filmmaker Ang Lee's upcoming project, Old Gold Mountain, is reportedly facing a delay in its production schedule. According to Deadline, the decision to push back the start date is due to Lee still fine-tuning certain creative aspects of the shoot. The film will be shot in Northern California and is now expected to begin production next spring.

Film adaptation Based on C Pam Zhang's novel Old Gold Mountain is an adaptation of C Pam Zhang's debut novel, How Much of These Hills Is Gold. The screenplay for the film has been written by Chang-rae Lee. The story revolves around two orphaned immigrant children who embark on a journey to bury their father and escape their past in a land that denies their existence.

Storyline More about the source material The 2020 novel follows Lucy and Sam, newly orphaned children of immigrants, who suddenly are alone in a land that denies their existence. Fleeing the threats of their western mining town, they set off to bury their father in the only way that will set them free from their past. Fifth Season and The Ink Factory are producing the film.