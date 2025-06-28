'Nothing happened': Director denies exiting Sidharth's 'Vvan' over creative differences
What's the story
Deepak Kumar Mishra, the director ofVvan, has denied reports claiming he was removed from the project due to creative differences with lead actor Sidharth Malhotra. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Mishra said, "I don't have any such information. Nothing has happened. This is out of the blue." "I just want to state that nothing has happened. Sidharth and I are very strong. We are jamming so well and working hard on the film."
Report details
Context: Report claimed director was removed from film
Earlier on Saturday, a report by PeepingMoon suggested that Mishra was removed from Vvan due to creative disagreements with Malhotra over the film's direction. The report said, "Mishra and Malhotra struggled to align on key creative aspects of the film's vision." "Their disagreements, which reportedly escalated during pre-production discussions, created an uneasy working environment, eventually leading to Mishra's departure." Malhotra's team is yet to react to the report.
Career highlights
More about Mishra and the movie
Mishra, a veteran director at The Viral Fever (TVF), is known for directing Permanent Roommates, Barely Speaking with Arnub, Humorously Yours, and Panchayat, among others. Meanwhile, Vvan is a collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd and TVF. Along with Malhotra, actor Tamannaah Bhatia also stars in the movie. Vvan is expected to be a mystical and visually rich film rooted in Indian folklore, possibly drawing inspiration from the legend of Iringole Kavu in Kerala.