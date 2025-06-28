Deepak Kumar Mishra has not quit 'Vvan'

'Nothing happened': Director denies exiting Sidharth's 'Vvan' over creative differences

By Isha Sharma 04:36 pm Jun 28, 2025

Deepak Kumar Mishra, the director ofVvan, has denied reports claiming he was removed from the project due to creative differences with lead actor Sidharth Malhotra. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Mishra said, "I don't have any such information. Nothing has happened. This is out of the blue." "I just want to state that nothing has happened. Sidharth and I are very strong. We are jamming so well and working hard on the film."