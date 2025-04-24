Denim jackets 101: Celebrity-inspired styling tips
What's the story
Denim jackets, a favorite of celebs and fashion lovers alike, offer great versatility for casual, yet stylish looks.
More often than not, they lead trends with their unique styling of this classic piece.
How do celebs casually style denim jackets? Find out with this guide, along with practical tips for your wardrobe.
Hoodie combo
Layering with hoodies
Celebrities frequently layer denim jackets over hoodies for a relaxed, comfortable look.
This combination is ideal for slightly colder weather, and adds an element of depth to the outfit.
Choose neutral-colored hoodies to keep the focus on the jacket, or go with vibrant colors to make a statement.
This style is not only practical, but also effortlessly cool, making it a favorite among many stars.
Sneaker style
Pairing with white sneakers
White sneakers are the go-to when it comes to styling denim jackets casually.
Celebrities often pair their jackets with these footwear to achieve an easygoing vibe that is both stylish and functional.
The simplicity of white sneakers balances the ruggedness of denim, making for a perfect look that works for everything, from casual outings to informal gatherings.
Scarf addition
Accessorizing with scarves
Adding scarves is another celebrity-approved way to enhance the casual appeal of denim jackets.
A scarf can add color or pattern to an outfit while keeping you warm in colder months.
Celebrities often opt for lightweight scarves in spring or summer and switch to thicker materials as the temperature drops, showing just how versatile this accessory can be all year round.
Sleeve roll
Rolling up sleeves
Rolling up the sleeves of a denim jacket is an effortless trick celebrities use to add flair without even trying.
The technique gives off an air of nonchalance while providing more freedom of movement.
Ideal for those who prefer less restricting clothing options while running errands or attending social events, here comfort stays key with style considerations.