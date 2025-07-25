Modi becomes India's 2nd longest-serving PM; breaks Indira Gandhi's record
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the second longest-serving Prime Minister in India's history after completing 4,078 consecutive days in office. He surpassed the record of former PM Indira Gandhi, who served uninterrupted for 4,077 days from January 24, 1966, to March 24, 1977. The record for the longest unbroken stint is held by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
Milestones
Historic tenure for Modi
Apart from the new record, Modi's tenure is also historic for several reasons. He is the first and only prime minister born after India's Independence in 1947. He is also the longest-serving non-Congress PM and from a non-Hindi-speaking state, Gujarat. Further, he has served two full terms and was re-elected twice with a majority, making him the only non-Congress leader to do so in Lok Sabha history.
Victories
Modi leads BJP to 6 successive electoral victories
Modi is the only PM apart from Nehru to win three consecutive elections as a party leader. He has also led his party to six straight electoral victories: three in Gujarat (2002, 2007, 2012) and three at the national level (2014, 2019, 2024). Under his leadership, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power at the Centre in 2014, with Modi as its prime ministerial face.
Journey
From tea seller to PM
Born into a modest family in Vadnagar, Gujarat, Modi helped his father sell tea at a railway station. He rose through the ranks of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and later the BJP. Known for his grassroots connections and strong communication style, PM Modi served as Gujarat's chief minister for over a decade before leading the BJP to a historic national victory in 2014.