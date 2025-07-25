7 children dead, 2 critical after Rajasthan school roof collapses
What's the story
Seven students have died after the roof of the Piplodi Primary School in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, collapsed on Friday morning. Around 15 were also injured, among whom two were in critical condition. The school was functioning with nearly 60-70 children, according to some reports. Immediate rescue operations were launched after the incident with villagers, teachers, and school staff working together to pull children out of the rubble. Heavy machinery was later brought in to clear the debris.
Twitter Post
Rescue operations underway
VIDEO | Jhalawar, Rajasthan: Roof of Piplodi Primary School collapses, several children feared trapped. Rescue operations underway.#RajasthanNews #Jhalawar— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 25, 2025
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)
Negligence allegations
Villagers allege building was in dilapidated state
"Four children have died and 17 others are injured. Ten children have been referred to Jhalawar out of which three to four are critical," Jhalawar Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar told news agency PTI. The injured students are being rushed to Manohar Thana Hospital for treatment. Local villagers have alleged that the school building was in a dilapidated state for quite some time and no repairs or reconstruction work had been done despite repeated complaints.
Minister
Probe to be ordered
Meanwhile, state Education Minister Madan Dilawar said he has directed the zilla authorities to make proper arrangements and to oversee the injured children's treatment and to ensure they do not face any kind of difficulties. "I will order a probe into the incident and to ascertain what led the building to collapse," he said. Jhalawar and surrounding villages have been experiencing heavy rains in recent days as the monsoon continues to sweep across northern India.