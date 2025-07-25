At least four children have been confirmed dead

7 children dead, 2 critical after Rajasthan school roof collapses

Seven students have died after the roof of the Piplodi Primary School in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, collapsed on Friday morning. Around 15 were also injured, among whom two were in critical condition. The school was functioning with nearly 60-70 children, according to some reports. Immediate rescue operations were launched after the incident with villagers, teachers, and school staff working together to pull children out of the rubble. Heavy machinery was later brought in to clear the debris.