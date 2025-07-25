IMD issues red alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri till July 27

Mumbai just got drenched with nearly 300mm of rain

Mumbai just got drenched with nearly 300mm of rain in three days, and the eastern suburbs saw 48mm in just one day.

With winds up to 70km/h and a four-day high tide advisory (waves hitting over 4.5 meters), there's a real risk of flooding and waterlogging—especially in low-lying areas.

Disaster response teams are already on standby.

If you're around these spots, it's best to avoid beaches and ghat treks right now and keep an eye on official updates.