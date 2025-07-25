Next Article
IMD issues red alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri till July 27
The IMD has issued a red alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri from July 25-27, 2025—meaning these places could see some seriously heavy rainfall.
Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar are under an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain.
Mumbai just got drenched with nearly 300mm of rain
Mumbai just got drenched with nearly 300mm of rain in three days, and the eastern suburbs saw 48mm in just one day.
With winds up to 70km/h and a four-day high tide advisory (waves hitting over 4.5 meters), there's a real risk of flooding and waterlogging—especially in low-lying areas.
Disaster response teams are already on standby.
If you're around these spots, it's best to avoid beaches and ghat treks right now and keep an eye on official updates.