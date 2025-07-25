Next Article
Modi's Maldives visit: India deepens ties with Muizzu government
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just visited the Maldives for its 60th Independence Day, marking a fresh start in India-Maldives relations after years of tension.
This is Modi's first trip since President Muizzu—who once pushed an "India Out" message—took office.
India is Maldives's go-to partner
Despite past friction, India has stepped up with over $400 million in aid and major currency support to the Maldives.
The visit also highlights big projects like the Greater Male Connectivity Project, which will boost jobs and transport in the islands.
With new trade agreements and closer defense ties, India is making sure it stays the Maldives's go-to partner, amid regional geopolitical dynamics.