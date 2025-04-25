Cycle through these rail trails for an unforgettable adventure
What's the story
Forgotten rail trails provide an extraordinary cycling experience, turning defunct train paths into peaceful trails.
These trails remain undiscovered by popular tourism and serve cyclists of every level.
They pass through varied terrains, giving a chance to witness local flora and fauna as well as picturesque sceneries.
Every trail carries a tale of history and nature, calling wanderers on a path less traveled.
Trail 1
Discover the abandoned Iron Horse Trail
The Iron Horse Trail, which stretches for over 300 kilometers, also follows an old railway.
It meanders through forests, fields, and towns, giving you a mix of urban and rural views.
This well-maintained trail is perfect for all cycling levels.
There are also historical markers along the way which tell you about its history as a former transportation route.
Trail 2
Explore the scenic Katy Trail State Park
Katy Trail State Park is among the longest rail-trail conversions in the US, extending about 240 miles through Missouri.
The trail runs next to the Missouri River, providing breathtaking views of bluffs and farmland.
It goes through quaint towns where cyclists can take a break for refreshments or check out local attractions.
The flat terrain makes it perfect for casual rides while soaking in nature's beauty.
Trail 3
Journey through history on Elroy-Sparta State Trail
The Elroy-Sparta State Trail in Wisconsin is famous for its three rock tunnels, which makes any ride a little more mysterious.
Spanning roughly 32 miles, this trail takes cyclists through green terrain filled with farms and woodlands.
The tunnels are the last remnants from the era when trains used to ply on this route a century ago. Today, they make for interesting highlights on your ride.
Trail 4
Experience nature on Great Allegheny Passage
The Great Allegheny Passage also offers a ride through Pennsylvania's countryside.
Spanning 241km from Pittsburgh to Cumberland, Maryland, the passage connects with the C&O Canal Towpath to Washington D.C.
It features riverside paths, mountain vistas, and dense forests.
This route offers opportunities to observe wildlife while enjoying solitude away from city life.