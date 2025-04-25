Zambezi river rafting: How to survive wild rapids
What's the story
Zambezi white-water rafting is the ultimate thrill-seeker's adventure.
The Zambezi River, which serves as the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe, has the most challenging rapids in Africa.
Not for the faint-hearted, this adventure means navigating through powerful waters and steep drops.
Expect an adrenaline-pumping experience that tests your courage and your teamwork skills.
River overview
The mighty Zambezi River
The Zambezi River, one of Africa's longest rivers, runs over 2,500 kilometers. It passes through six countries before draining into the Indian Ocean.
The stretch near Victoria Falls is especially renowned for its raging rapids, making it an ideal destination for white-water rafting lovers in search of an exhilarating challenge.
Rapids levels
Rapids classification
The rapids on the Zambezi are classified from Grade I to Grade VI, with Grade V being extremely difficult and dangerous.
Most commercial rafting trips focus on Grades III to V, offering a mix of excitement and safety.
These classifications help rafters understand what to expect in terms of difficulty and risk during their adventure.
Safety protocols
Safety measures in place
Going on a white-water rafting trip on the Zambezi River, safety has to be your topmost priority.
That's why professional guides are provided with each group to navigate you through tough patches.
The participants are also given helmets, life jackets, and paddles for extra safety as they make their way downriver.
Seasonal timing
Best time for rafting
The best time to go white-water rafting on the Zambezi River is between August and December, when water levels are lower but still provide thrilling rapids.
During this time, participants can enjoy the best of both worlds without sacrificing safety or excitement levels associated with higher water flows earlier in the year.