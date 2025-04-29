Your perfect 4-day itinerary to Machu Picchu
What's the story
Embarking on a journey to Machu Picchu is a dream for many travelers.
This epic four-day hiking itinerary offers an immersive experience through the Peruvian Andes, leading to the iconic Incan citadel.
The trek combines breathtaking landscapes, rich history, and cultural insights.
Whether you're an experienced hiker or a curious traveler, this itinerary provides a structured approach to exploring one of the world's most famous archaeological sites.
Start point
Day 1: Cusco to Wayllabamba
The journey starts from Cusco, where hikers acclimatize to the altitude before proceeding towards Wayllabamba.
This first leg consists of driving and a moderate hike through lush valleys and ancient ruins.
It's important to take it slow and stay hydrated as you get adjusted to the elevation changes.
The day concludes at Wayllabamba campsite, providing stunning views of the surrounding mountains.
Challenging ascent
Day 2: Wayllabamba to Pacaymayo
Day two offers one of the toughest sections of the trek with a climb over Dead Woman's Pass at some 4,200 m above sea level.
The ascent is steep but rewarding, with 360-degree views on top.
After descending into the Pacaymayo Valley, trekkers pitch their tents for the night amid peaceful natural beauty.
Scenic trails
Day 3: Pacaymayo to Winay Wayna
This day brings diverse landscapes as you trek through cloud forests and past Incan ruins such as Runkurakay and Sayacmarca.
While the trail gives you a sneak peek into ancient engineering marvels, it also provides enough opportunities for photography.
Reaching the Winay Wayna campsite is when you spend your last night before reaching Machu Picchu.
Final stretch
Day 4: Winay Wayna to Machu Picchu
The final stretch starts early, eager to see sunrise over Machu Picchu from Intipunku, the Sun Gate.
As you trek down to this UNESCO World Heritage site, spend some time wandering its terraces and temples that tell centuries-old stories.
Keep your camera ready for snapping unforgettable moments in the midst of these historic settings.