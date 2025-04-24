5 scenic hikes in Andorra you shouldn't miss
Andorra, located in the Pyrenees between France and Spain, is famous for its ski slopes.
But apart from the winter sports, the tiny principality also has some of the most unique hiking trails that exhibit its natural beauty.
From lush valleys to rugged peaks, these hikes allow you to discover Andorra's diversity.
Here are five unique trails that offer adventure and stunning views for hikers of all levels.
Scenic Loop
Tristaina Lakes Circuit
The Tristaina Lakes Circuit is a favorite among trekkers and takes you through a chain of gorgeous glacial lakes.
Situated close to the Ordino-Arcalis ski area, this loop provides breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains.
The trail is roughly four kilometers long and can be finished in about two hours.
It's perfect for those wanting to enjoy Andorra's alpine beauty without straying too far from civilization.
Highest peak
Coma Pedrosa ascent
Coma Pedrosa is Andorra's highest peak at 2,942 meters.
Though the trek to this peak is tough, the reward is worth it—stunning panoramic views all across the Pyrenees.
The hike starts from Arinsal and is approximately 14 kilometers round trip.
Hikers must be ready for steep sections and unpredictable weather as they head to the top.
UNESCO Heritage Site
Madriu-Perafita-Claror Valley
This valley is part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, famous for its cultural landscape and biodiversity.
The hike through Madriu-Perafita-Claror Valley covers some 12 kilometers in one direction.
It takes you through ancient stone paths, traditional shepherds' huts and pristine forests.
It's a journey into Andorra's past, where nature meets history.
Largest lakes
Estanys de Juclar trail
The Estanys de Juclar Trail takes trekkers to Andorra's largest glacial lakes, at an altitude of more than 2,300 meters.
Starting from Incles Valley, this moderately challenging trek is around nine kilometers round trip, with some steep inclines en route.
The crystal-clear waters, flanked by towering peaks, make it a stunning destination for nature lovers.
Family-friendly route
Cami de les Pardines pathway
For those looking for an easier option that is family-friendly or for casual walkers, Cami de les Pardines features gentle terrain and stunning views over the parish of Encamp below the Montmalus mountain range above it all.
This beautifully maintained path runs approximately three and a half kilometers one way, making it accessible yet rewarding enough even if you don't have much hiking experience under your belt.