5 artistic ways to style your braids
What's the story
Braids are one of the most timeless choices in terms of versatility and elegance, but they can be taken a notch higher with embellishments.
These techniques make braids look like pieces of art, perfect for special occasions or just to give your look a refreshing twist.
From beads to ribbons, each method gives a unique flair to different styles and tastes.
Bead technique
Beads for added texture
Incorporating beads into braids is a fab way to add texture and interest.
Pick beads that complement your hair color or outfit for an integrated look.
Thread them on the strands before braiding or slide them onto completed braids for an effortless enhancement.
The technique would work well with both small and large beads, letting you customize the style according to your liking.
Ribbon technique
Ribbons for colorful accents
Ribbons provide an easy yet impactful way to add color to your braided hairdo.
Choose contrasting or matching-color ribbons depending on how you want the end result to look.
Thread the ribbon through the braid as you go or tie it around strands of the braid after it's done.
This trick not just adds fun but also gives a chance to match with outfits/themes.
Flower technique
Flowers for natural elegance
Adding flowers adds a touch of natural beauty and elegance to any braided style.
Go for fresh flowers if you can, they lend authenticity and fragrance, but artificial ones also work well for longer-lasting wear.
Secure small blooms throughout the braid with bobby pins, or weave stems directly into larger sections of hair.
Metallic Thread Technique
Metallic threads for shimmering highlights
Metallic threads add a hint of shimmer without overpowering the other elements in your hairstyle design scheme.
They're ideal if you're going for understated glamour instead of making bold statements.
Just add thin metallic threads along with regular ones. Do this while making every section within bigger plaits so that they catch light beautifully once done.
Charm technique
Charms as personalized touches
Charms provide a way to personalize your style. It allows you to express your personality through chosen symbols directly onto the styles themselves.
Simply attach charms with small elastic bands around certain points along the length, where you want them to land naturally when the process itself happens.
This is an ideal choice for those wanting a unique flair beyond traditional methods.