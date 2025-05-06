Mango magic: 5 recipes to enjoy this summer
What's the story
Mangoes are undoubtedly the best part of summers.
Sweet and juicy, you can use mangoes in a range of recipes, giving a tropical twist to both savory and sweet dishes.
From refreshing drinks to delectable desserts, mangoes are all about versatility in the kitchen.
Here are five recipes that celebrate the deliciousness of summer mangoes, ideal to relish during the hot months.
Smoothie
Mango smoothie delight
A mango smoothie is a refreshing way to start your day or enjoy as an afternoon treat.
Just blend ripe mango chunks with yogurt, a splash of milk, and honey for sweetness. Add ice cubes for a chilled effect.
This smoothie is not just delicious but also packed with vitamins and nutrients from the fresh fruit.
It's an easy recipe that takes just minutes to prepare.
Salsa
Mango salsa twist
Mango salsa is a colorful addition to any meal.
Simply dice some fresh mangoes and mix them up with chopped red onion, cilantro, lime juice, and jalapeno for some heat.
Not only does this salsa go well with tortilla chips, but it can also be used as a topping for grilled vegetables or tofu dishes.
The sweet mango/spicy jalapeno combination is an exciting one.
Lassi
Creamy mango lassi
A classic Indian drink, mango lassi is a heavenly combination of ripe mangoes, yogurt, and a sprinkle of sugar for sweetness.
For making, all you have to do is blend them until the mixture is smooth and creamy.
It's served chilled in tall glasses, providing a refreshing drink on hot days.
The tanginess of the yogurt perfectly balances the sweet taste of mangoes, making it an ideal summer treat.
Pudding
Mango chia pudding
For a healthy dessert option, try making mango chia pudding.
Mix chia seeds with almond milk and let them soak overnight in the refrigerator until they form a gel-like consistency.
Stir in pureed ripe mango before serving for added flavor and color contrast against white chia seeds.
Skewers
Grilled mango skewers
Grilled mango skewers serve as a perfect appetizer or side dish at barbecue or picnic spreads on hot summer days.
Grilling is a favorite outdoor activity among families and friends alike.
Simply cut firm, yet ripe mangos into cubes, thread onto skewers, and grill until lightly caramelized marks appear on the surface of each piece.
This enhances the natural sugars within the fruit itself, creating a delightful smoky-sweet taste experience everyone will love.