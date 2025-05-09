Norway's best-kept secrets: Stunning fjords to explore
What's the story
We all know how breathtakingly beautiful Norwegian fjords are, but these untouched landscapes are a treat for the eyes.
These natural wonders give a glimpse into pristine environments that have largely been unchanged for centuries.
Exploring these fjords gives an opportunity to witness stunning cliffs, serene waters, and diverse wildlife.
Come, let's take you through Norway's hidden landscapes, one fjord at a time.
Geirangerfjord
Geirangerfjord: A UNESCO World Heritage Site
Geirangerfjord, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is one of the most famous fjords in Norway. It spans over 15 kms and is enveloped by towering cliffs and lush greenery.
One can either go boating in the area or hike through the scenic trails to get panoramic views of waterfalls tumbling down the mountainsides.
The tiny village of Geiranger serves as a launch pad for excursions into this incredible landscape.
Nærøyfjord
Naeroyfjord: Narrow beauty
Naeroyfjord is famous for its narrow passageways and dramatic scenery. It is some 17-kilometer-long, with steep mountains climbing on either side.
This fjord is also a part of the West Norwegian Fjords UNESCO World Heritage Site, luring those looking for tranquility in nature's majesty.
Kayaking through its calm waters or taking a relaxing cruise, travelers can enjoy the untouched beauty of this hidden gem.
Lysefjord
Lysefjord: Home to Preikestolen
Lysefjord is popular for Preikestolen (Pulpit Rock)—a gigantic cliff climbing over 600 meters above sea level.
The hike to Preikestolen provides stunning views of the surrounding fjord landscape and sees thousands of hikers every year.
Apart from hiking, tourists can enjoy boat tours along Lysefjord's length or visit neighboring attractions such as Kjeragbolten—a boulder stuck between two cliffs.
Sognefjord
Sognefjord: The king of fjords
Sognefjord is Norway's longest and deepest fjord, extending over 200 kilometers inland from the coast near Bergen.
Its enormity includes several smaller arms such as Aurlandsfjorden—home to the Flam Railway—and Lustrafjorden, with its beautiful villages dotting idyllic shoresides.
They give you a taste of local culture while you enjoy breathtaking views at every turn during your time here!