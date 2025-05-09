Quinoa beyond salads: 5 ways to use it
What's the story
Quinoa, a super versatile grain, has become a kitchen staple.
Thanks to its high protein content and essential amino acids, quinoa is a go-to for salads and bowls.
But, did you know quinoa can be used for more than these?
In this article, we will tell you five unexpected dishes that use quinoa and how they can amp up flavors and textures in your food.
Morning delight
Quinoa breakfast porridge
Quinoa can be turned into a hearty breakfast porridge.
Cook it with almond milk or coconut milk and add cinnamon, nuts, fruits, etc., to whip up a warm dish ideal for kickstarting the day.
This oatmeal substitute gives a unique texture while serving the necessary nutrients to kickstart your morning routine.
Flavorful filling
Quinoa stuffed bell peppers
Stuffed bell peppers get a nutritious twist with quinoa as the filling base.
Topped with veggies like tomatoes, onions, and zucchini, and spices like cumin or paprika, this one becomes colorful and flavorful at the same time.
The quinoa absorbs the juices of the veggies while baking, making it a satisfying meal option.
Creative twist
Quinoa sushi rolls
For those craving an innovative sushi experience without the rice, quinoa makes an excellent substitute.
Its slightly nutty flavor goes well with ingredients such as avocado slices or cucumber strips wrapped in nori sheets.
These rolls are not only a treat for the eyes but also offer added nutritional benefits over the traditional sushi rice options.
Plant-based option
Quinoa veggie burgers
Quinoa veggie burgers offer another surprising use of this grain by shaping patties combined with beans/lentils along with herbs like parsley or cilantro for a more complex flavor.
Grilled on stove-top pans till golden brown perfection, they're served between buns topped off with lettuce leaves, tomato slices, pickles, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, etc.
Making delicious plant-based burger alternatives everyone will love eating together at home gatherings, parties, picnics, barbecues alike!
Sweet surprise
Quinoa chocolate cake
Adding cooked quinoa into chocolate cake batter makes it even moist but without compromising on the delicious taste every dessert lover desires.
The combination of cocoa powder, vanilla extract, sugar, butter, baking soda, and salt results in an indulgent flavor.
This innovative method makes every bite worth savored slowly and enjoyed thoroughly, ideal for sharing with family and friends on special occasions and celebrations.