What's the story

Mizoram, the picturesque state in Northeast India, has some of the most delightful vegetarian breakfast options.

Nutritious and flavorful, the dishes reflect Mizoram's rich cultural heritage and culinary traditions.

From rice-based meals to unique preparations with local ingredients, the state's breakfast offerings ensure a wholesome start to the day.

Here are some popular vegetarian breakfast dishes from Mizoram you might want to try.