Mizoram breakfasts: Must-try vegetarian dishes
Mizoram, the picturesque state in Northeast India, has some of the most delightful vegetarian breakfast options.
Nutritious and flavorful, the dishes reflect Mizoram's rich cultural heritage and culinary traditions.
From rice-based meals to unique preparations with local ingredients, the state's breakfast offerings ensure a wholesome start to the day.
Here are some popular vegetarian breakfast dishes from Mizoram you might want to try.
Rice porridge
Rice porridge delight
Rice porridge has been a staple breakfast dish in Mizoram.
Prepared using locally grown rice, this simple yet satisfying meal is generally cooked with water or milk until it gets a creamy consistency.
It can be seasoned with salt or sweetened with sugar, as per taste.
The dish is not just easily digestible but also provides necessary carbohydrates to keep one energized throughout the day.
Bamboo shoots
Bamboo shoot stir-fry
Another popular breakfast choice in Mizoram is bamboo shoot stir-fry.
Fresh bamboo shoots are sliced and sauteed with spices such as turmeric and ginger to create a flavorful dish, which goes well with steamed rice or bread.
Bamboo shoots are rich in dietary fiber and have many health benefits, so this dish is both tasty and healthy.
Rice cakes
Steamed rice cakes
Steamed rice cakes, called locally as Chhangban, are prepared by pouring fermented rice batter into molds and steaming them until fluffy.
These cakes are soft and mild in flavor, relished either plain or with local chutneys or dips made from herbs and spices.
They offer an excellent source of carbohydrates without being heavy on the stomach.
Veg pancakes
Vegetable pancakes
Vegetable pancakes are another delightful option for those looking to opt for variety in their morning meal.
Prepared by mixing grated vegetables like carrots or cabbage into a batter of flour and water before frying them on low heat till golden brown,
these pancakes lend you both taste appeal and nutritional value with their high vitamin content coming from the fresh veggies used to prepare them in the first place!