Bocconcini cheese: 5 awesome recipes for everyone
What's the story
If you are a fan of cheese, you must have heard of bocconcini cheese.
This fresh mozzarella cheese is known for its mild flavor and soft texture, which makes it a great addition to many dishes.
From salads and pasta to appetizers, bocconcini cheese is used widely.
Here are five delicious recipes to try with this flavor absorbing cheese.
Fresh delight
Caprese salad with bocconcini
Caprese salad is a classic dish that goes perfectly with bocconcini cheese.
Just slice fresh tomatoes and layer them with some bocconcini balls and basil leaves for this salad.
Drizzle olive oil and balsamic vinegar over the top for flavor.
Juicy tomatoes, creamy bocconcini, and aromatic basil make for a refreshing dish perfect for any occasion.
Flavorful filling
Bocconcini stuffed bell peppers
Stuffed bell peppers make for a hearty meal option when filled with bocconcini cheese.
Start by hollowing out bell peppers and fill them with cooked quinoa or rice mixed with herbs and spices.
Toss in halved bocconcini balls into the mix before baking until the peppers are tender.
The melted cheese inside adds richness to every bite.
Creamy twist
Pesto pasta with bocconcini
Pesto pasta is a delight, but it gets even better when you add bocconcini cheese to the mix.
Cook your preferred pasta to al dente, and toss it in pesto sauce along with some cherry tomatoes and halved bocconcini balls.
The creamy texture of the melted cheese beautifully complements the vibrant flavors of pesto sauce.
Savory skewers
Grilled vegetable skewers with bocconcini
Grilled vegetable skewers make for an amazing appetizer or side dish especially when placed with bocconcini cheese cubes between colorful veggies such as zucchini, bell peppers, and mushrooms.
Brush some olive oil on the skewered vegetables before grilling them until slightly charred but still crisp-tender.
Serve warm on the side of dipping sauces if you want.
Cheesy classic
Margherita pizza featuring bocconcinis
Margherita pizza gets a new dimension by adding small pieces or slices from larger-sized boconcinis as toppings instead of regular mozzarella slices!
Slather tomato sauce evenly on the pizza dough base, place sliced tomatoes, and top with a generous amount of shredded basil leaves.
Finally, place those deliciously-soft, cheesy morsels on top of everything else.
Bake till crust turns golden brown and edges appear. Enjoy hot, straight out of the oven!