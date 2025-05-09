Dragon fruit delights: Healthy recipes you'll love
Dragon fruit, or pitaya, is a colorful fruit ideal for sweet as well as savory dishes.
Its mildly sweet flavor and crunchy texture elevate meals in a unique manner.
Here are recipes to try out its exotic flavor, from smoothies to desserts, and get a new experience with dragon fruit.
Smoothie delight
Dragon fruit smoothie bowl
Blend one cup of frozen dragon fruit, half a banana and half a cup of almond milk with one tablespoon of chia seeds until smooth.
Pour into a bowl and top with sliced kiwi, berries, granola, and coconut flakes.
Not only is this dish the most vibrant thing you can eat, it's also packed with all the nutrients you need to kickstart your day.
Salsa twist
Dragon fruit salsa
Dragon fruit salsa gives a refreshing twist to the regular salsa recipes.
Dice up one dragon fruit with half an onion, one jalapeno pepper (seeded), and one mango. Combine all these ingredients in a bowl with the juice of one lime and salt to taste.
This salsa goes well with tortilla chips or can be used to top grilled vegetables or tofu dishes.
Sorbet treat
Dragon fruit sorbet
Making dragon fruit sorbet is easy but rewarding at the same time.
Blend two cups frozen dragon fruit in a blender until smooth.
For sweetness, add two tablespoons of honey or agave syrup, if desired.
Pour the mixture into an airtight container and freeze for at least two hours before serving.
This sorbet is an amazing dessert option, refreshing and naturally sweet!
Salad mix
Dragon fruit salad
Combine cubed avocado, diced cucumber and orange segments in a bowl.
Gently toss with olive oil dressing, seasoned with salt and pepper.
Serve chilled over mixed greens like arugula and spinach, garnished with nuts and seeds to enhance crunchiness.
This salad adds color and flavor, enjoyed by all ages.