Get creative with jackfruit: 5 ideas
What's the story
Jackfruit, the tropical fruit famous for its unique texture and versatility, is taking the world by storm.
Its flavor-absorbing ability makes it a great ingredient for a variety of dishes.
Whether you want to explore new culinary horizons or simply want to add more plant-based options to your diet, jackfruit is the way to go.
Here are five exotic recipes featuring the magic of this amazing fruit.
Flavorful tacos
Spicy jackfruit tacos
Spicy jackfruit tacos are a delicious take on regular tacos. The fibrous texture of jackfruit resembles that of pulled meat, making it the perfect stuffing.
To make, saute shredded jackfruit with onions, garlic, and spices like cumin and paprika until well combined.
Serve in corn tortillas garnished with fresh cilantro and lime juice for a zesty finish.
Curry fusion
Jackfruit curry delight
Delicious jackfruit curry, anyone? This flavorful dish combines the richness of coconut milk with aromatic spices.
Start off by cooking diced jackfruit with onions, ginger, and garlic until tender.
Add coconut milk and curry powder to create a creamy sauce that envelops the fruit's natural sweetness.
Serve over steamed rice or warm naan bread for a satisfying meal.
Quick stir-fry
Savory jackfruit stir-fry
A savory jackfruit stir-fry is just the right thing for anyone looking for a quick, yet nutritious meal option.
Stir-fry some sliced bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli in sesame oil until crisp-tender.
Add shredded jackfruit along with soy sauce and sesame seeds for added flavor depth.
This dish goes perfectly with quinoa or brown rice.
Refreshing smoothie bowl
Sweet jackfruit smoothie bowl
For a refreshing treat, blend ripe bananas with chunks of fresh jackfruit for a sweet jackfruit smoothie bowl.
This nutritious breakfast or dessert is naturally sweet and packed with tropical flavors, making it a delightful option for any time of the day.
Serve it in bowls and top with your choice of nuts and seeds for an extra crunch.
Crunchy snack option
Crispy baked jackfruits chips
Crispy baked jackfruit chips are seasoned with olive oil, salt, pepper, paprika, chili powder, cayenne pepper, turmeric powder, coriander powder, and cumin seed.
They're then lightly drizzled with a variety of vinegars including apple cider, balsamic, and rice for added flavor.
This crunchy snack is a unique way to enjoy the versatility of jackfruit.