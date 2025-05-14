Kerala's 5 tapioca breakfast dishes to try
What's the story
Another southern Indian state, Kerala is famous for its rich culinary heritage. Among its array of breakfast dishes, tapioca-based preparations occupy a special spot.
The staple ingredient, locally called kappa, is a prominent part of most households in Kerala.
It is extremely versatile and can be cooked in various ways to make delicious, filling, and nutritious breakfasts.
Here are five popular tapioca-based breakfasts from Kerala that you can explore.
Kappa puzhukku
Tapioca with coconut chutney
Kappa puzhukku is a simple but flavorful dish that you can prepare by boiling tapioca and mashing it with grated coconut, green chilies, and curry leaves.
It is usually served with coconut chutney or spicy pickles.
The fusion of the soft texture of mashed tapioca and the crunchiness of coconut makes it an exciting breakfast dish.
Kappa ularthiyathu
Spicy tapioca stir-fry
Kappa ularthiyathu has boiled tapioca being stir-fried with spices such as turmeric, mustard seeds, and red chili powder.
This spicy kick serves as a great accompaniment with hot tea or coffee in the morning.
The addition of onions and curry leaves just makes it all the more delicious.
Kappa dosa
Tapioca pancakes
Kappa dosa adds a creative twist to the classic dosa by mixing tapioca with rice flour in its batter.
This unique combination yields pancakes that are crisp outside yet soft inside, giving a delicious texture contrast.
These dosas are versatile, served alone or with different chutneys to bring out their flavor, making them a unique and delicious breakfast option.
Kappa payasam
Sweetened tapioca delight
Kappa payasam is a deliciously sweet dish, where tapioca pearls are tenderly cooked in rich coconut milk, sweetened with jaggery or sugar to get the perfect taste.
The addition of cardamom powder gives an irresistible aroma to this dessert-like breakfast dish.
It's versatile enough to be had as an evening snack too, satiating your sweet tooth with its smooth, creamy texture.
Kappa vada
Savory tapioca balls
Kappa vada is a delicious dish made by mixing mashed tapiocas with a combination of spices, such as cumin seeds and ginger paste.
These are then shaped into small balls and deep-fried to golden brown perfection.
The outcome is a savory bite that goes perfectly with steaming cups of chai, making for an ideal breakfast or snack on lazy mornings at home.