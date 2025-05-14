What's the story

Another southern Indian state, Kerala is famous for its rich culinary heritage. Among its array of breakfast dishes, tapioca-based preparations occupy a special spot.

The staple ingredient, locally called kappa, is a prominent part of most households in Kerala.

It is extremely versatile and can be cooked in various ways to make delicious, filling, and nutritious breakfasts.

Here are five popular tapioca-based breakfasts from Kerala that you can explore.