Carrot mishri salad: The perfect balance of crunch and sweetness
What's the story
Carrot mishri salad provides a delicious combination of crunchy carrots and sweet flavor of mishri, making a refreshing dish for a side or a light meal.
Apart from being easy to make, this salad is also packed with nutrients, making it perfect for those looking to add more veggies to their diet.
With its vibrant colors and simple ingredients, carrot mishri salad is a winner both in looks and taste.
Health boost
Nutritional benefits of carrots
Carrots are loaded with beta-carotene, which the body turns into vitamin A.
The nutrient is important for good eyesight, boosting immunity, and healthy skin.
Carrots also offer dietary fiber that promotes digestion and keeps the cholesterol levels in check.
Adding carrots to your diet can benefit your overall health.
Natural sweetener
The sweetness of mishri
Mishri, also known as rock sugar, imparts a subtle sweetness to the salad without overpowering the natural flavors of the other ingredients.
Unlike refined sugars, mishri is less processed and retains some minerals from its source.
It offers an alternative sweetening option for those looking to cut down on refined sugars while still enjoying sweet flavors.
Easy recipe
Simple preparation steps
Preparing carrot mishri salad hardly takes any effort and time.
Simply grate fresh carrots into thin strips or small pieces. Combine them with crushed mishri for sweetness.
Optionally, add a dash of lemon juice for tanginess or mint leaves for freshness.
Toss all ingredients together until well combined before serving chilled or at room temperature.
Flavor tips
Tips for enhancing flavor
To amp up the taste even more, you can add roasted nuts like almonds or cashews, as they add extra crunchiness along with nutritional benefits (healthy fats, protein, vitamins, and minerals).
Or, just before serving, sprinkle some black salt, cumin powder, chat masala over the top, giving an extra zing to taste buds.