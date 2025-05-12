What's the story

Carrot mishri salad provides a delicious combination of crunchy carrots and sweet flavor of mishri, making a refreshing dish for a side or a light meal.

Apart from being easy to make, this salad is also packed with nutrients, making it perfect for those looking to add more veggies to their diet.

With its vibrant colors and simple ingredients, carrot mishri salad is a winner both in looks and taste.